Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning due to profit-taking following the market’s rebound at the opening today.

The decline in Top Glove, Hartalega, Sime Darby Plantation and Public Bank counters altogether contributed 14.51 points to the losses in the composite index.

At 11.25am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 9.32 points to 1,501.65 from 1,510.97 at Tuesday’s close.

The market barometer opened 1.07 points better at 1,512.04.

Market breadth turned negative with losers leading gainers 647 to 279, while 393 counters were unchanged, 848 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.45 billion units worth RM2.55 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM7.20, Tenaga added four sen to RM10.06, Top Glove declined 53 sen to RM8.95 and Hartalega was 60 sen weaker at RM18.44.

Of the actives, Luster dropped 3.5 sen to 19 sen, AT Systematization inched down half-a-sen to 8.5 sen while Impiana was two sen better at 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 90.12 points to 10,895.52, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 84.89 points to 10,691.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 153.81 points to 13,062.69.

The FBM 70 contracted 186.21 points to 14,377.97 and the FBM ACE depreciated 84.32 points to 10,908.41.

The Financial Services Index added 4.93 points to 12,417.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.95 point to 145.63 and the Plantation Index was 19.52 points weaker at 6,875.14. — Bernama