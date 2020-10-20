Tasco denies being engaged by MOH for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the total logistics solutions provider said the article by a business daily on September 14 was inaccurate. — JurgaR/ Istock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Tasco Bhd has denied a news report stating that it has been engaged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in providing logistical support for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine which is expected by year-end.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the total logistics solutions provider said the article by a business daily on September 14 was inaccurate.

“The company has not been engaged by the MOH to provide logistical services for distributing the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The board is mindful of the dissemination of information on a timely basis and will make announcements on any material development in the company to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd,” it said.

Tasco’s share price was down half-a-sen at RM2.03 at today’s closing with 1.16 million shares traded. — Bernama