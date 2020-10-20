Maybank approves 99pc of applications for repayment assistance

Group chief executive officer (Community Financial Services) Datuk John Chong said about 38 per cent of the approved applications had been granted a further moratorium on their loans/financing repayment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Maybank has approved more than 99 per cent of 81,000 applications by both individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for its Repayment Assistance as at October 15, 2020.

Group chief executive officer (Community Financial Services) Datuk John Chong said about 38 per cent of the approved applications had been granted a further moratorium on their loans/financing repayment.

“We are still in the midst of processing additional applications given that there has been the last minute rush from those who have come in after Oct 1,” he said in a statement today.

He said Maybank is ever ready to continue supporting its customers and those who needed assistance could still contact the bank to discuss repayment packages to suit their current financial needs.

Chong said over 85 per cent of the Maybank’s retail customer base have continued to service their loans/financing as usual from October 1, 2020.

“We will continue to engage with those facing challenges to assist them with appropriate solutions,” he said.

Apart from repayment assistance, he said the bank would continue to offer financing solutions to its various customer segments, including SMEs and micro-SMEs seeking to sustain and grow their businesses.

“We have a range of financing options available, with the most convenient being our recently launched SME Digital Financing, a digital financing solution with approval as fast as 10 minutes and offering an end-to-end digital experience with full straight-through processing from application to approval and disbursement,” he said.

He said with this solution, SMEs could apply for financing online via Maybank2U or Maybank2U Biz platforms 24/7 without having to visit a branch and the application process is hassle-free requiring minimal information and no documentation for existing customers.

Chong said in view of the current conditional movement control order (CMCO) in certain regions within the country, the bank encourages customers who wished to apply for repayment assistance to do so via Maybank2u or email to [email protected] or [email protected]

“These channels provide easy options for our customers as they also do not have to leave their homes to come to our branches to submit their applications for relief packages,” he said.

He said those who needed to visit Maybank branches for specific purposes have the added convenience of using the recently launched Maybank EzyQ online appointment management system to schedule their visits.

The Repayment Assistance packages include additional months’ deferment of loan or financing repayments for those recently unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as reduction of loan or financing repayments for those with reduced income.

Customers who require more information on Maybank’s Repayment Assistance may also visit www.maybank2u.com.my/covid19 or contact the Maybank Customer Care Hotline at 1- 300-88-6688 and press *1 for “Repayment Assistance”. — Bernama