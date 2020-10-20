Digital empowerment calling for Avon as the beauty icon reinvents itself for a new generation

Avon Cosmetics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd general manager Tan Mei Yen, noted that the company, which has an established presence in Malaysia spanning over 40 years, hopes to ‘harness the power of beauty to transform lives for the better’. — Picture courtesy of Avon Cosmetics Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — In step with the times, Avon has repositioned itself as an innovative, bold and inclusive beauty company, a message that it hopes to convey with its new campaign “Watch Me Now”.

Avon, in a statement today, said the campaign, which was launched to coincide with the company’s 135th anniversary, reflects its “heritage as a purpose-driven company” that harnesses “the power of beauty to create opportunities for people to earn on their own terms”.

Over the past 12 months, the company has sought to reinforce its position in the lucrative beauty business by investing in digital tools and training support for its five million representatives in more than 50 markets globally.

In Malaysia, Avon said this has led to an exponential increase in digital customer transactions.

“‘Watch Me Now’ uses the power of beauty to create opportunities for people to earn on their own terms, and support causes including domestic abuse and breast cancer for more than a century,” the statement read.

“It celebrates the success of the underdog and highlights the unexpected and underestimated aspects of the Avon brand, its people, activism, and products — for which Avon has been granted more than 750 patents and 300 awards.”

Among the more notable aspects of the campaign is a new visual identity and update to the Avon logo, the first in decades.

In the same statement, general manager of Avon Cosmetics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Tan Mei Yen, noted that the company, which has an established presence in Malaysia spanning over 40 years, hopes to “harness the power of beauty to transform lives for the better”.

“‘Watch Me Now’ brings to life the best of what Avon has always been and repositions it proudly in a way that demonstrates we are a dynamic, bold, modern and inclusive beauty company; we are a quality brand that is relevant for all; and we lead with purpose on issues that we deeply care about, such as breast cancer and gender-based violence,” she added.

“Armed with a brand refresh, we will speak about our purpose and passion in a louder and prouder way and energise our beauty advisors and associates in a movement that enables them to stand for something and give back to communities.”

“Watch Me Now” has rolled out globally across all of Avon’s consumer touchpoints from September 2020. To view the “Watch Me Now” brand film, click here.