HR Ministry: Task force formed to ensure policy compliance in rubber-based industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — A task force on labour legislation and policy compliance for the rubber-based industry has been established to ensure that the sector comply with the laws and safeguard the welfare of employees including non-citizens.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) in a statement said the committee which was formed on July 21, 2020, was one of the government’s initiatives to address the restriction issue imposed on the country’s glove-making companies by the United States, which stemmed from allegations of forced labour practices in the related industry.

“The committee was formed after a meeting session by Human Resource Minister (Datuk Seri M. Saravanan) with the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) and rubber-based companies.

“It is to ensure that companies comply with the policies relating to workers payroll including the payroll for non-citizen workers,” said the statement here, today.

Previously, the US has banned the import of disposable gloves by world-renowned producer, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, following allegations of forced labour practices at its factories.

Meanwhile, following the listing of Malaysia in the 2020 List of Goods Produced With Child Labour and Forced Labour, the ministry with the cooperation of parties in the rubber-based manufacturing industry will make the correction on non-compliance relating to rights and welfare, legislation and safety, as well as workers facilities.

Several series of meetings have also been held by the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) with employers in the rubber manufacturing industry to discuss the mechanism and operation implementation of the Independent Social Compliance Audit, as well as compliance to the national labour law and international labour standards under the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“Besides that, the Department of Labour will conduct periodic, surprise as well as integrated inspection on major companies in the rubber-based industry to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265).

“The ministry (KSM) will continue to take appropriate action on any employers that still fail to obey the national labour laws and regulations,” according to the statement. — Bernama