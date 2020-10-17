Deputy minister: Agriculture Ministry wants more farmers to join contract farming programme

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi is seen during his interview with Malay Mail in Kota Baru March 22, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

JELI, Oct 17 — The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry is encouraging more farmers in the country to participate in contract farming programmes to increase the production of vegetables and fruits, according to Deputy Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

He said through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) programme, farmers will be able to enjoy assistance from FAMA and other agencies under the ministry, beginning at the very start of the planting process till the marketing of their harvest or products at domestic and international markets.

“For this year, a total of 3,245 farmers registered as programme participants at various agencies, including the Agriculture Department and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority, throughout the country,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Kelantan Contract Farm Entrepreneur Project in Kuala Balah today.

In addition, Che Abdullah also urged farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen to work together with the department to ensure adequate food supply as well as to ensure that they continue to generate income, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Touching on his working visit, Che Abdullah said a total of 20 contract farming programme participants have been farming corn at a 32-hectare area at the Tadahan Rahmat Jeli 1 Project Site.

“An estimated 321,000 ears of corn have been harvested throughout the farming season that lasted between August 1 to October 4, with an estimated sale value of RM193,000,” he said. — Bernama