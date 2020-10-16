Bursa Malaysia pares early gains but stay positive at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia pared earlier gains following the lack of clearer market leads at mid-morning. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Bursa Malaysia pared earlier gains following the lack of clearer market leads at mid-morning, but managed to stay in the positive zone, supported by the buying momentum in rubber glove counters.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.50 of-a-point to 1,514.45 from 1,513.95 at yesterday’s close.

The market barometer opened 5.38 points higher at 1,519.33.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers leading losers 484 to 356, while 412 counters were unchanged, 893 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.08 billion units worth RM1.87 billion.

The list of gainers among the 30 FBM KLCI constituents was led by rubber glove counters, namely Hartalega which rose 32 sen to RM18.38, and Top Glove which leapt eight sen to RM9.42.

Sime Darby added five sen to RM2.43, MISC was six sen better at RM6.66 and Petronas Gas garnered 10 sen to RM16.10.

The most sought-after stocks are Mah Sing, which jumped 20.5 sen to 93 sen, Southern Cable and Luster Industries which added one sen each to 35 sen and 15.5 sen, respectively, while Bintai Kinden was two sen firmer at 70.5 sen and Kanger International lost half-a-sen to 20.5 sen.

Top gainers included Panamy, which rose 36 sen to RM28.86, while Carlsberg strengthened 28 sen to RM19.18 and Supermax bagged 20 sen to RM10.74.

Top losers included Nestle as it dipped RM1.50 to RM140.00, while Petronas Dagangan shed 48 sen to RM19.34 and KLK was 18 sen easier at RM21.72.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index elevated 23.70 points to 11,001.69, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 16.47 points to 10,806.79 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 47.69 points to 13,220.96.

The FBM 70 leapt 72.21 points to 14,626.35 and the FBM ACE expanded 59.93 points to 10,935.78.

Financial Services Index dwindled 7.75 points to 12,455.84, the Plantation Index shrank 28.99 points to 6,883.72 while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.25 of-a-point to 144.50. — Bernama