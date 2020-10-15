Mah Sing to diversify into glove manufacturing by Q2 2021

Mah Sing Group Bhd plans to diversify into healthcare by venturing into glove manufacturing via indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Property developer Mah Sing Group Bhd plans to diversify into healthcare by venturing into glove manufacturing via indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Mah Sing Healthcare Sdn Bhd.

In a statement, Mah Sing said the new venture is part of the group’s plan to expand its manufacturing division by venturing into the healthcare sector, leveraging on its experience as a plastics manufacturer and is supported by potential synergies to be derived among the group’s glove, plastic and property business.

Founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said Mah Sing Healthcare will be converting a warehouse in Kapar, Klang, into its first glove manufacturing factory.

“With a built-up of approximately 228,800 square feet, Phase 1 of the factory could house 12 new production lines with a maximum capacity of up to 3.68 billion pieces of gloves per annum—at a speed of 38,000 pieces of gloves per production line per hour,” he said.

Mah Sing Healthcare has already signed the letter of award to purchase new machinery for 12 production lines in an effort to expedite the set-up process for Phase 1 of the Kapar factory.

The first six production lines are expected to be ready for operation as early as the second quarter of 2021, followed by another six production lines expected to be ready by the subsequent quarter.

He said Mah Sing Healthcare also entered into letters of intent with several raw material suppliers for the supply of both nitrile-butadiene rubber and latex raw materials.

Meanwhile, Mah Sing Healthcare is targeting Phase 2 of the expansion plan, which includes exercising the option to take up the other portion of the Kapar factory (built-up of about 287,500 square feet), when demand outstrips the capacity of the first 12 production lines.

“This could accommodate another 12 new production lines and increase the capacity up to another 3.68 billion pieces of gloves per annum,” Leong said.

At this juncture, Mah Sing Healthcare has secured letters of intent from several prospective customers and the cumulative indicative orders have already exceeded the estimated maximum capacity for both phases of the Kapar factory.

Mah Sing said it aims to be a top five producer in Malaysia and targets the gradual expansion of up to 100 production lines which can potentially produce up to 30 billion pieces of gloves per annum. — Bernama