FGV to evaluate Perspective Lane’s proposal to become its shareholder

The Felda Global Ventures logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — FGV Holdings Bhd will explore and evaluate Perspective Lane (M) Sdn Bhd’s proposal to be potentially its largest shareholder.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the plantation company disclosed that it had received Perspective Lane’s expression of interest via a letter dated October 12 to be a shareholder via an injection of plantation assets into FGV for share consideration.

On completion, Perspective Lane would potentially become its single largest shareholder, FGV said.

“The board wishes to assure shareholders and key stakeholders that it will discharge its fiduciary duty in any such deliberation and we shall make further announcements if there are any further material developments in respect of this matter,” the company said.

A business weekly, quoting sources, reported in September last year that Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary, who owns Perspective Lane through privately-held Restu Jernih Sdn Bhd, was keen on buying a 20 per cent stake in FGV.

At the close today, FGV shares were down by 0.93 per cent to RM1.07. — Bernama