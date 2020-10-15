Bursa Malaysia ends on a weaker note, in line with regional peers

Bursa Malaysia ended the day on a weaker note, in line with its underperforming regional peers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Bursa Malaysia ended the day on a weaker note, in line with its underperforming regional peers.

Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Victor Wan said the lingering political uncertainties, coupled with a lack of fresh catalysts had caused the market sentiment to remain tepid across the board.

At 5pm, key indicator FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) retreated 9.30 points, or 0.61 per cent to 1,513.95 from 1,523.25 at Wednesday’s close.

The market barometer opened 1.81 points easier at 1,521.44 and moved between 1,512.96 and 1,524.03 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 593 to 431, while 446 counters were unchanged, 657 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume shrank to 6.29 billion units worth RM4.74 billion compared with 7.03 billion units worth RM6.25 billion yesterday.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 1.39 per cent to 2,520.19, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.51 per cent to 23,507.23 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 2.06 per cent lower at 24,158.54.

“The local market was tracking the downtrend on the regional market.

“Apart from that, profit-taking in rubber glove counters also pulled down the overall market performance,” Wan told Bernama.

Two-thirds of the 30 FBM KLCI constituents remained in the red, led by Top Glove which shed 14 sen to RM9.34.

Digi and IOI Corp reduced 13 sen each to RM3.97 and RM4.32, respectively, while Axiata and IHH was nine sen lower each at RM2.81 and RM4.96, respectively.

On the broader market, the most actively traded stocks included Metronic Global which slipped three sen to seven sen, Advance Synergy added one sen to 20.5 sen, Luster ticked up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen and EC Ceramics gained eight sen to 90 sen.

ACE Market-debutant Samaiden was 32.5 sen firmer at 80.5 sen

Top losers were led by F&N as it fell 60 sen to RM32.40, followed by Carlsberg which dropped 36 sen to RM18.90 and Rubberex which was 32 sen easier at RM7.70.

Top gainers included Nestle which surged RM2.10 to RM141.50, Bursa Malaysia which elevated 32 sen to RM8.80 and Amtel which improved 29.5 sen to RM1.23.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 47.67 points to 10.977.99 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 80.27 points to 13,173.27.

The FBMT 100 Index contracted 48.93 points to 10,790.32, the FBM ACE decreased 95.44 points to 10,875.85, while FBM 70 edged up 1.35 point to 14,554.14.

The Financial Services Index climbed 12.64 points to 12,463.59, the Plantation Index dwindled 56.77 points to 6,912.71 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.10 of-a-point to 144.25.

The Healthcare Index also slipped 18.81 points to 4,169.11.

Main Market volume narrowed to 3.62 billion shares worth RM3.46 billion from 3.86 billion shares worth RM4.60 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover reduced to 905.30 million units valued at RM214.06 million compared with 906.11 million units valued at RM243.59 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 1.76 billion shares worth RM1.06 billion against 2.26 billion shares worth RM1.40 billion yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 886.94 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.53 billion), construction (84.79 million), technology (252.10 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (34.11 million), property (243.13 million), plantations (48.88 million), REITs (9.90 million), closed/fund (5,800), energy (295.48 million), healthcare (141.80 million), telecommunications and media (30.76 million), transportation and logistics (26.76 million), and utilities (4168 million). — Bernama