Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The ringgit closed firmer against the US dollar today in line with improvement in crude oil prices, said a dealer.

At 6 pm, the local note was traded at 4.1400/1440 versus the greenback, compared with 4.1420/1500 today’s closing.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil increased 1.75 per cent to US$42.45 (RM176) per barrel.

OANDA Asia Pacific senior market analyst, Jeffrey Halley, said Asia’s markets were generally tranquil today.

“Stock markets globally, notably the US, are increasingly comfortable with a (Joseph) Biden presidency and even a Democrat clean sweep,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, back home, opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not make a major announcement at his press conference at 2 pm today, thus propelling investors to take on a more risk-on stance, said dealers.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0477/0518 from 3.0519/0580 yesterday, but decreased against the British pound to 5.4023/4092 from 5.3950/4070 previously.

The local currency improved against the euro to 4.8798/8854 from 4.8884/8982 on Monday, and appreciated versus the yen to 3.9238/9287 from 3.9257/9336 previously. — Bernama