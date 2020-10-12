We take measures to maintain a fair, orderly market, assures Securities Commission

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had encouraged the Securities Commission to take action against market manipulation. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) said today that it constantly monitors capital market activities to maintain fairness and order in the bourse.

The SC said so as an assurance in response to Bernama’s query regarding Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement about his concerns over claims attributing the recent extraordinarily active trading and gains to him on the basis that the counters were linked to him.

“The SC constantly monitors market activities and will continue to do so. We will as always, take the necessary measures to maintain a fair and orderly market,” the statutory body said.

In his statement, Anwar stressed that he had no financial interests whatsoever in the stocks that were actively traded and said to be linked to him.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind all investors to invest carefully and not to invest on rumours. It is an unfortunate reflection of the state of our economy that such rumours can move markets.

“In view of the above, I encourage Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia to immediately take appropriate action against any individuals manipulating the market via malicious political rumours,” he had said.

SC which was established on March 1, 1993, under the Securities Commission Act 1993 is a self-funded statutory body entrusted with the responsibility to regulate and develop the Malaysian capital market.

Its core mandates to regulate and ensure market growth are always done with the objective of protecting the investor.

SC’s mission is to promote and maintain fair, efficient, secure and transparent securities and derivatives markets, and facilitate the orderly development of an innovative and competitive capital market.

It has direct responsibility for rule-making, enforcing regulations pertaining to the capital market, ensuring sustainable market growth and development, supervising capital market activities and market institutions including the exchanges, clearing houses and registered market operators.

It regulates all entities and persons licensed under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. — Bernama