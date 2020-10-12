Felda appoints Amiruddin Abdul Satar as new director-general

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has appointed Datuk Amiruddin Abdul Satar as its new director-general (DG), effective Oct 15.

In a statement today, Felda’s Corporate Communications Unit said Amiruddin, who will be taking over from Datuk Dr Othman Omar, has 31 years of experience in finance and business, and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Reading’s Henley Business School, United Kingdom.

“Most of his corporate career was with KPJ Healthcare Bhd as president and managing director.

“Felda is confident that Amiruddin will bring continuity to Felda’s recovery and transformation efforts,” it said. — Bernama