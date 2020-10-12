Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning as consolidation persists

Overall market breadth was negative, with losers overtaking gainers 431 to 397, while 391 counters were unchanged, 918 untraded and 32 others suspended. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained in a sea of red at mid-morning as consolidation pressure persisted in the index-linked counters following last week’s rally.

At 11.05am, the market benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 15.84 points, or 1.04 per cent to 1,514.51 from last Friday’s close of 1,530.35.

The market barometre opened 4.43 points lower at 1,525.92.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI constituents, Maybank erased 15 sen to RM7.25, Public Bank shed 24 sen to RM15.90, while Tenaga lost 14 sen to RM10.26, Petronas Chemicals was nine sen easier at RM5.93 and CIMB retreated seven sen to RM3.09.

Overall market breadth was negative, with losers overtaking gainers 431 to 397, while 391 counters were unchanged, 918 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.74 billion units worth RM1.22 billion.

Pharmaceutical and technology counters topped the gainers list, with Pharmaniaga bagging 40 sen to RM5.09, Kotra increasing 26 sen to RM3.40, Duopharma rising 16 sen to RM3.61, KESM adding 20 sen to RM8.70 and Greatech firming 12 sen to RM6.92.

Genting Plantations improved 14 sen to RM9.95.

The most active counters were Advance Synergy which slipped 4.5 sen to 22 sen, Parkson trimmed one sen to 15 sen, Malayan United Industries shed two sen to 12 sen, XOX ticked up half-a-sen to 12.5 sen and JCY added 2.5 sen to 76.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 76.25 points to 10,944.67, the FBMT 100 Index shrank 80.10 points to 10,760.71 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 53.18 points to 13,077.55.

The FBM 70 gained 19.05 points to 14,383.69 and the FBM ACE climbed 27.81 point to 10,584.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dipped 162.08 points to 12,502.30, the Plantation Index dwindled 13.90 points to 7,061.32, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.44 of-a-point to 141.53. — Bernama