UEM Sunrise to sell land in Iskandar Puteri for RM434.3m

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 ― UEM Sunrise Bhd is disposing of its 72 freehold industrial plots in Iskandar Puteri, Johor for RM434.3 million to AME Elite Consortium Bhd.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, the property developer said this will allow the plots, measuring 68.71 hectares in Phase 3, Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SiLC), to be monetised at a quicker rate as compared to individual plots sale.

To facilitate the transaction, UEM Sunrise revealed that its wholly-owned subsidiary UEM Land Bhd and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Nusajaya Heights Sdn Bhd have entered into two separate heads of agreement with AME units: Pentagon Land Sdn Bhd and Greenhill SILC Sdn Bhd.

The property developer added that it would partner with AME to develop the area into an integrated industrial park development.

UEM Sunrise, which is the landowner and master developer of Iskandar Puteri, said AME and its units specialise in the construction of customised large manufacturing plants, design-and-build, and development of industrial parks.

AME also provides engineering services and property investment and management services in Malaysia. ― Reuters