Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bursa Malaysia’s overall tone remained on a positive note as the market resumed after the lunch break on a quieter tone as investors are looking towards incoming catalysts for next week.

At 3.05pm, the FBM KLCI, however, remained marginally lower at 1,518.68 after slipping 0.75 of-a-point from yesterday’s close of 1,519.74.

On the broader market, gainers powered above losers 552 to 361, while 417 counters were unchanged, 817 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Total volume marginally rose to 4.82 billion worth RM1.79 billion compared with 4.27 billion units worth RM1.55 billion at lunch break.

Energy counters emerged as the top gainer for the morning session with 27 counters recording gains on the main market, pushing the index up 1.67 per cent in line with an increase in global oil demand.

On the heavyweights, Maybank and Top Glove both slipped one sen to RM7.29 and RM8.79, respectively, Public Bank erased two sen to RM15.98, and Petronas Gas dropped 60 sen to RM16.34.

As the market continued to react to political volatility in the country, politically-linked stocks, namely Advance Synergy, Malayan United and Pan Malaysia gained traction to be among the top active stocks for the day.

This was after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah next Tuesday.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slightly increased 2.74 points to 10,960.91 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.88 points higher at 13,075.59.

The FBM 70 inched up 12.72 points to 14,375.91, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 1.53 points to 10,781.27 points and the FBM ACE leaped 33.07 points to 10,520.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 22.01 points lower at 12,558.15, the Plantation Index added 0.47 of-a-point to 7,031.79, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.21 of-a-point stronger at 141.13. — Bernama