Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to be in positive territory at midday as almost all index recorded gains.

This was driven by bargain-hunting among investors after a sharp decline yesterday in almost all index.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 10.35 points to 1,499.91 from previous close of 1,486.56.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 428 against 423, while 426 counters were unchanged, 870 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.45 billion units worth RM1.65 billion.

The heavyweight counters showed an encouraging performance as Maybank rose seven sen to RM7.17, Tenaga Nasional added two sen to RM10.26, Petronas Chemicals jumped 20 sen to RM5.90, and Public Bank was eight sen higher at RM15.66.

As for the top gainers, consumer stocks led the gains, with Nestle increasing RM1.00 to RM139.50, Ajinamoto adding 34 sen to RM15.66, and PPB rising 30 sen to RM18.80, and F&N inching up 40 sen to RM32.40.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index surged 59.64 points to 10,847.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 63.64 points higher at 12,965.76.

The FBM 70 gained 28.69 points to 14,301.49, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 60.21 points to 10,667.75 and the FBM ACE leaped 71.58 points to 10,573.58.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 87.91 points higher at 12,391.05, the Plantation Index added 75.54 points to 6,960.09, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.83 points stronger at 139.72. ― Bernama