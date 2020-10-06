Halal Development Corporation to launch halal integrated platform next year, says Azmin

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this would enable the country to capitalise on various aspects of digital transformation in line with the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Halal Development Corporation (HDC) plans to launch the Halal Integrated Platform (HIP) by the first quarter of next year as part of its efforts to promote Malaysia as a halal digital economy hub.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this would enable the country to capitalise on various aspects of digital transformation in line with the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0).

In his virtual speech at the World Halal Night & Halal Excellence Award 2020 here today, he said HIP would connect local halal industry players with global halal players, while helping companies to grow their business capabilities, backed by halal certification.

“Halal-certified companies on HIP will be promoted as Malaysia’s premium halal companies on the international and domestic market,” he said.

During the event, HDC presented World Islamic Economic Foundation chairman Tun Musa Hitam with the Halal Personality Excellence Award in recognition of his exceptional leadership and commitment to the halal economy.

Other winners include QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd (Halal Prominent Brand Excellence Award), Japan-based Yotsuba Milk Products Co Ltd (Halal International Business Excellence Award) and the International Institute for Halal Research and Training (Halal R&D Excellence Award).

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry, Lim Ban Hong.

Held annually, the Halal Excellence Awards recognises organisations and individuals that had demonstrated core values of leadership, business and product innovation, technological achievement and corporate social engagement towards the growth of the global halal economy. — Bernama