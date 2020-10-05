Teleport starts ‘magic door-to-door in 24 hours’ parcel delivery

AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (centre) with AirAsia Digital group at the AirAsia Digital briefing at NU Sentral September 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Effective today, AirAsia Digital’s logistics venture, Teleport will deliver parcels, packages or goods across major cities in Malaysia, door-to-door in 24 hours.

“Teleport is bringing magic to parcel delivery that is oftentimes seen as too slow and a hassle,” said its chief executive officer Pete Chareonwongsak in a statement on AirAsia’s latest delivery product.

He added that Teleport’s ambition is to deliver door-to-door in 24 hours anywhere in South-east Asia.

Teleport’s pricing includes everything from pick up, lift off, to drop off.

“True to our AirAsia spirit of empowering everyone, we are opening up our delivery product for businesses of any size. Regardless of volumes, everyone will be entitled to the same flat rate prices and magical delivery experience.

“Our hope is to enable small and medium sized businesses to grow in a changing digital economy. We are keeping it simple - flat, easy to understand pricing starting from as low as RM6,” said Chareonwongsak.

According to him, the critical components of enabling 24-hour delivery are AirAsia’s planes and Teleport’s team of community delivery partners.

“We are so proud of our community that helps us deliver to you — they are our heroes and they look the part. They are the people you meet when receiving your deliveries and that personal experience matters to us,” he said.

Teleport invites all businesses and interested delivery partners to visit its website at http://www.teleport.asia or sign up at https://www.teleport.asia/start-now.

Teleport was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of AirAsia Digital to realise AirAsia’s cargo and logistics ambitions. — Bernama