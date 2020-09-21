Digi teams up with Allo to expand home broadband service in Melaka, Perak, Cyberjaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd is collaborating with Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s wholly-owned unit, Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo), to expand its home broadband footprint to approximately 45,000 homepasses in selected areas in Melaka, Perak and Cyberjaya.

In a joint statement today, they said Digi would be leveraging Allo’s Layer 2 High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) Network Service solutions, bringing Allo’s cumulative number of homepasses to 155,000 by the first quarter of 2021.

“This collaboration is an extension of a partnership initiated by both parties to implement a pilot project, providing unlimited home broadband services to 1,100 residents and businesses in Melaka early last year,” the statement said.

The pilot project was part of the previous National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan’s (NFCP) drive to accelerate fiberisation across Malaysia.

Digi chief marketing officer Praveen Rajan said the partnership would allow the company to speed up the delivery of home broadband services, especially during critical demand for reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs.

Meanwhile, Allo chief executive officer Rodzi Ahmad said the company has been proactively working with its partners to support their expansions in providing connectivity to Malaysians from all geographical backgrounds.

“Allo understands the importance of staying ahead of the global curve, especially in a digitally-driven world and growing together in ensuring robust, high quality and affordable digital connectivity for the well-being of the people and nation,” he added. — Bernama