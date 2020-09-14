E-commerce users in Asean surpasses 2025 forecast

MDEC would continue to assess the market in ensuring that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country could keep going and sustain in the new digital economy. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — The Covid-19 pandemic has become a catalyst for the Asean market to adopt e-commerce earlier than forecasted, according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Chief operating officer Datuk Ng Wan Peng said prior to the pandemic, MDEC forecasted Asean e-commerce users to reach 310 million by 2025.

“Covid-19 has prompted more people to go online and now the number has reached 340 million,” she said in her speech at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malay Traders and Entrepreneurs Association of Malaysia (Perdasama) and Jocom MShopping Sdn Bhd here today.

The MoU will enable Perdasama entrepreneurs nationwide to market their products to China, Australia and Asean markets using various e-commerce platforms through Jocom.

Ng said the number of e-commerce users in Asean which had surpassed the 2023 target showed there was a lot of potential in the market.

“When more go online that means businesses can sustain as well as keep jobs for those in the logistics and delivery industry,” she said.

She added that MDEC would continue to assess the market in ensuring that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country could keep going and sustain in the new digital economy.

Perdasama’s Putrajaya Women chief Rohana Maamur said the MoU would help 15,000 association members nationwide to market their product globally, amidst the Covid-19 economic challenges.

Jocom MShopping chief executive officer Joshua Sew said such collaboration would assist and grow Malaysia’s small and medium enterprises as well as contribute to the country’s gross domestic product. — Bernama