Top Glove, Hartalega lead Bursa Malaysia’s fall at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) retreated 12.46 points to 1,484.26 from yesterday's close of 1,496.72. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― Bursa Malaysia reversed its earlier gains to trade lower at mid-morning, weighed down by selling pressure in heavyweights, led by Top Glove and Hartalega.

The two counters are also among the top losers on the broader market.

Top Glove slipped below RM7.00 after giving up 59 sen to RM6.56, while Hartalega lost 88 sen to RM12.12.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) retreated 12.46 points to 1,484.26 from yesterday's close of 1,496.72.

The key index opened 5.50 points firmer at 1,502.22.

Market breadth turned negative with losers overtaking gainers 843 to 205, while 299 counters were unchanged, 699 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 3.74 billion shares worth RM2.55 billion.

The strong selling momentum in glove counters was seen across the board, with the list of top losers dominated by glove counters, particularly Supermax warrants.

The list included Kossan which dipped RM1.38 to RM9.58, Supermax which decreased 99 sen to RM6.49, Careplus which eased 41 sen to RM2.15 and Comfort Glove was 36 sen lower at RM3.44.

Of the actives, Asian Pac gained 2.5 sen to 15 sen, Parlo added four sen to 32.5 sen, XOX inched down one sen to 19 sen, while Pegasus Heights warrant PHB-WB and AT Systematization were unchanged at 1.5 sen and 8.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index contracted 128.24 points to 10,597.64 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 198.3 points to 12,373.91.

The FBM 70 weakened 281.55 points to 13,423.65, the FBMT 100 Index was 119.69 points lower at 10,417.11 and the FBM ACE dropped 266.72 points to 9,983.34.

Sector-wise, the Healthcare Index erased 217.95 points to 3,199.99, the Financial Services Index shed 39.09 points to 12,641.13 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.82 points to 133.91.

The Plantation Index was 7.86 points higher at 7,044.68. ― Bernama