Melaka’s agricommodity sector contributed RM300m to nation’s export value in 2019, says minister

MELAKA, Aug 27 — Melaka’s agricommodity sector contributed around RM300 million to the nation’s export value last year, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

He said the state’s commodities production recorded positive growth, with crude palm oil production rising to 110,509 tonnes, rubber production (15,400 tonnes), kenaf (121 tonnes) and pepper (48 tonnes).

“The agricommodity sector in Melaka comprises 57,340 hectares (ha) of oil palm, followed by rubber (14,115 ha), cocoa (18 ha), pepper (10 ha) and kenaf (13 ha), involving 12,412 smallholders.

“The ministry provides various incentives and funds for the agricommodity sector which can be utilised by the farmers and smallholders in Melaka, especially those from the B40 group,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairuddin said the incentives and funds are provided through the Sustainable Oil Palm Growers Cooperatives (KPSM) and the Rubber Production Incentive, among others.

“For the timber sector, the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) is collaborating with the state Economic Planning Unit and Malaccensis Sdn Bhd to cultivate karas in the vicinity of Jus Dam in Jasin to produce high-grade agarwood resin.

“The ministry and the state government are also working together to realise the state’s vision of ‘Melaka Chocolate City’ through the development of an agrotourism-based cocoa downstream industry that produces coca products with a Melaka identity,” he added. — Bernama