SMI entrepreneurs encouraged to collaborate with universities in technology transfer

KULAI, Aug 25 — The Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) has always encouraged small and medium industry (SMI) entrepreneurs to collaborate with relevant local universities, institutions and government agencies in the area of technology transfer research.

Its chief executive Datuk Norhalim Yunus said the endeavour could potentially produce SMI entrepreneurs with skills in new technologies that would lead to innovations and sharing of expertise.

“We focus on technology transfer among SMIs and if they do not have the capabilities, we encourage them to collaborate with universities.

“Not only universities for that matter, but also local educational institutions and any government agency that conducts research.

“So, if possible, collaborate, researchers can transfer their expertise to entrepreneurs,” he told reporters at the Johor Entrepreneur Intellectual Property Commercialisation programme here, today.

Meanwhile, Norhalim said entrepreneurs in the programme would be rendered assistance to enhance their company’s productivity through technology injection aside from the opportunity to interact or collaborate with universities and local research institutions.

He said 80 Johor SMI entrepreneurs involved in the programme will engage with five selected companies in an incubation programme for six months, while 10 SMI companies will have the opportunity to receive guidance from mentors and experts in their respective fields for two months.

“We will look at companies that have the potential to be developed, probably those with technology that can be worked on or those that have already identified the technology to be used.

“After that, we mentor and show them how to go about the process of collaboration and henceforth technology transfer. So, in the long run, we hope they can innovate on their own or with the cooperation of a university,” he said. — Bernama