Shopee's 8.8 Brands Festival ends on high note, 9.9 starts today

The Shopee 8.8 Brands Festival has concluded successfully. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Shopee’s 8.8 Brands Festival ended on a high note, recording a strong performance with several encouraging results, according to its regional managing director.

Ian Ho said steady demand for hygiene products, groceries, mobile accessories and home appliances was noted during the shopping extravaganza.

“On Aug 8 alone, we recorded over five million pieces of three-ply face masks sold; face masks were one of the top purchased items.

“Groceries, household supplies and kitchen appliances including laundry detergents, baby wipes, shoe boxes, air fryers, and pressure cookers continued to see a demand,” he told Bernama today.

He said thousands of Jalur Gemilang hand flags were also being purchased as patriotic Malaysians prepare for the Merdeka Day celebrations, to decorate schools, restaurants and homes.

Ho said the overwhelming response during the 8.8 Brands Festival was driven by several factors, namely RM8 deals daily during Shocking Sale across categories and free shipping with lowered minimum spend of RM10 between 12 am and 2 am as well as 50 per cent off vouchers on August 8.

Other factors include co-branded campaigns known as Super Brand Day between Shopee and 15 participating brands that offered deals and promotions to customers.

Meanwhile, the shopping platform today set in motion its annual flagship and fifth instalment of 9.9 Super Shopping Day, which will run until September 9, 2020.

“As such, there is much to offer to Malaysians including daily free shipping with lowered minimum spend of RM9; daily Shocking Sale with RM9 deals, 50 per cent off vouchers as well as a chance to win prizes worth up to RM99,000 by playing Shopee Games,” Ho said.

Additionally, Shopee has been working alongside the government to provide e-commerce solutions and enable the digitalisation of businesses, especially those with brick-and-mortar outlets, with one objective in mind — to spur economic recovery.

The government through Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, has rolled out several National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) initiatives to achieve this goal.

“Among them are the Penjana Micro and Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) E-commerce Campaign and Shop Malaysia Online aimed at helping businesses grow their online trade channels through exposure on Shopee and discount vouchers, and encourage domestic consumption amongst Malaysian consumers via discounts, vouchers and cashbacks through funds allocated by the government,” Ho said.

The Penjana MSME E-commerce Campaign has since benefited over 36,000 businesses on the platform. — Bernama