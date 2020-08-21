Proton enters Kenya with first shipment of Saga

A woman walks past a logo of Proton at its headquarters in Subang Jaya, January 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Proton Holdings Bhd has entered the Kenya market with the first batch of cars, consisting of 30 units of the Proton Saga.

The cars were shipped as completely knocked down (CKD) kits and will be assembled by Simba Corp, a diversified conglomerate with sales and assembly experience in the automotive industry.

“While strengthening Proton’s domestic position is critical to truly be acknowledged as an international car maker, we need to see our products in places as diverse as Bangkok, Islamabad, Cairo and now, Nairobi,” its deputy chief executive officer, Datuk Radzaif Mohamed, said in a statement.

On a national level, this will also increase the value of trade between Malaysia and Kenya and help to contribute to the creation of jobs in Kenya’s automotive industry, he said.

The guest of honour for the ceremonial flag-off ceremony was the Kenyan High Commissioner for Malaysia, Francis N. Muhoro.

During his address, Muhoro explained how his country has a Look East policy, adding his wish is for more Malaysian companies like Proton to discover the investment opportunities in Kenya.

“Malaysia and Kenya share many similarities, from a colonial past to our efforts in developing our nations.

“Proton’s entry into the country is not just as an entry into a market of 51 million people but it is also a gateway to a potential market of 1.3 billion inhabiting the African continent.

“Therefore, I am hopeful this will be just the start of more trade between our two nations,” he said. — Bernama