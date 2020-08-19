Vehicle sales up 13 pct in July 2020, says MAA

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) attributed the increase to the sales tax exemption incentive. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Vehicle sales in Malaysia increased by 13 per cent to 57,552 units in July 2020 from 50,854 units in the same month last year.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) attributed the increase to the sales tax exemption incentive for both CKD and CBU vehicles, aggressive promotional campaigns by car companies and a longer working month.

Against the month of June, it noted the sales volume for the month under review rose by 29 per cent.

However, on a year-to-date basis, sales for the seven-month period went down to 232,245 units from 347,171 units in 2019, it said.

MAA said production declined to 47,631 units during the month under review from 48,912 units in July 2019.

“The sales volume in August 2020 is expected to be maintained at the July 2020 level on the back of the sales tax exemption incentive and ongoing promotional campaigns by car companies,” the association added. — Bernama