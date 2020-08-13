Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 620 to 434, while 370 counters were unchanged, 562 untraded and 33 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Bursa Malaysia has extended its gains to remain in positive territory at mid-afternoon today as bargain hunting continues across the board after four days of consolidation, a dealer said.

The local market was also tracking its regional peers which were mostly higher following the overnight rally on Wall Street.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 16.71 points to 1,573.35 from Wednesday’s close of 1,556.64.

The key index opened 7.49 points higher at 1,564.13

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 620 to 434, while 370 counters were unchanged, 562 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 8.07 billion shares worth RM3.27 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained 14 sen to RM7.79, Public Bank rose 34 sen to RM17.74, Top Glove advanced 46 sen to RM24.96, Tenaga bagged 10 sen to RM11.24 and Hartalega increased 42 sen to RM16.54.

Among the most active, Priceworth edged up half-a-sen to four sen, Luster added 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Minho warrrant gained 13 sen to 20 sen, Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 13 sen, while Pegasus was flat at four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 106.32 points to 11,257.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 92.46 points higher at 13,075.25 and the FBMT 100 Index rose 104.91 points to 11,074.75.

The FBM 70 climbed 86.38 points to 14,398.60 and the FBM ACE advanced 145.17 points to 10,143.66.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 36.91 points to 7,007.98, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 1.47 points to 139.01 and the Financial Services Index surged 185.75 points to 13,381.04. — Bernama