Axiata successfully priced US$1.5b dual-tranche offering

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Axiata Group Bhd has successfully priced a dual-tranche offering, comprising a 10-year US$500 million (RM2.1 billion) Sukuk and a 30-year US$1 billion conventional Notes.

The issuances will be issued via its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, namely Axiata SPV2 Bhd and Axiata SPV5 (Labuan) Limited, respectively.

The Sukuk represents the fourth issuance under Axiata’s multi-currency Sukuk issuance programme of US$1.5 billion or its equivalent in other currencies sukuk programme established on July 17, 2012.

Meanwhile, the Notes represent the inaugural issuance under Axiata’s Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme of US$1.5 billion or its equivalent in other currencies recently established on August 10, 2020.

The proceeds from the issuances will be partially used to refinance Axiata’s existing borrowings and the balance to be used for its general corporate purposes.

Final orderbooks for the issuances, in aggregate, were US$6.8 billion, representing one of the most oversubscribed deals in Asia over the last 12 months.

Axiata president /group chief executive officer Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said the issuances marked Axiata’s first landmark issuance of US$1.5 billion in size from the international capital markets, the company’s single largest, as well as longest dated offering to-date, securing strong cross-border participation from a wide and diverse base of investors.

“This has enabled us to achieve the lowest ever 30-year coupon for an Asian telecommunications issuer and the third lowest, globally.

“The issuances will enhance the Group’s capital position greatly, while breaking new grounds in the financing market locally and within the region,” he said in a statement.

CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, and UBS AG Singapore Branch acted as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issuances. — Bernama