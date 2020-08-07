Wall St dips on slowing job growth, US-China tensions

The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 9, 2020. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 7 — The S&P 500 pulled back from near six-month highs today as data showed a sharp slowdown in US employment growth and President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.

The Labor Department’s closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was better than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast, it was still sharply lower than the record 4.8 million in June.

“Does today’s number imply economic conditions are significantly improved? No, it simply suggests the labour market was static in July, showing no signs of renewed weakness that the increase in Covid-19 cases had threatened,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

Underlining the disconnect between US economic health and a stimulus-led rally on Wall Street, the Nasdaq closed yesterday above 11,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 finished about one per cent below its record high as traders counted on Congress to agree on another coronavirus relief package.

However, Democrats and Trump’s top aides have so far failed to make substantial progress, with differences partly centred around continuing an extra US$600-per-week (RM2,515) in unemployment benefits.

Meanwhile, Trump late yesterday unveiled sweeping bans on US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok. In response, China said the companies complied with US laws and warned Washington would have to “bear the consequences” of its action.

Shares of WeChat-owner Tencent Holdings Ltd fell as much as 10 per cent in Asia trade, while New York-listed Tencent Music Entertainment Group, which was spun off from Tencent in 2018, fell 4.8 per cent during US hours.

Microsoft Corp, which is seeking to buy TikTok’s US operations, was down one per cent.

US-listed Chinese stocks such as Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc fell between 2.0 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

At 9.38am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 121.27 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 27,265.71, the S&P 500 was down 9.47 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 3,339.69, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.32 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 11,078.75.

With the second-quarter corporate earnings season largely over, about 82 per cent of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beaten dramatically lowered estimates, with earnings on average coming in 22.5 per cent above expectations, the highest on record.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc inched lower as it cut its previously stated quarterly earnings, having set aside more money to pay for its settlement with the Malaysian government over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

T-Mobile US Inc rose 7.8 per cent as it added more-than-expected monthly phone subscribers and said it had overtaken rival AT&T Inc as the second-largest US wireless provider. AT&T dipped 0.5 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers 2-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.70-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and two new lows. — Reuters