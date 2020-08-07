Maybank offers three easy channels to apply for post-moratorium repayment assistance

Maybank said the Repayment Assistance Packages would be tailored to best suit the needs of customers and address the challenges they are facing ― be it loss of employment, reduction in salary or disruption in business operations. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― With the six-month moratorium ending on September 30, Maybank has made available three easy options for customers to apply for the Repayment Assistance Packages from today.

In a statement, the bank said customers could apply online via Maybank2u (for individual customers excluding Hire Purchase), apply via email to [email protected] (for individual customers) or [email protected] (for SME customers), as well as, visit or call any of its branches, SME Centres or Auto Finance Centres nationwide.

The bank said the Repayment Assistance Packages would be tailored to best suit the needs of customers and address the challenges they are facing ― be it loss of employment, reduction in salary or disruption in business operations.

“This may include extension of moratorium for those who lost employment in 2020, rescheduling of their loan/financing facility to extend the tenure or restructuring the loan/financing to a structure which is more in line with their payment capabilities,” it said.

While the deadline for applications is September 30, the bank would also like to urge its customers to start applying as early as possible so that the repayment arrangements could be approved and implemented before the moratorium ends.

Customers are welcomed to visit www.maybank2u.com.my/covid19 for further information, including the type of documents that may be helpful to support their applications or call the Maybank Customer Care Hotline: 1-300 88 6688, and press *1 for “Repayment Assistance”. ― Bernama