Naza TTDI appoints new CEO

Daniel Lim Hin Soon is Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd’s Chief Executive Officer effective 3rd August 2020. — Picture courtes of Naza Group

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Naza Group’s property arm Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Effective today, Daniel Lim Hin Soon has taken charge, and will be responsible for the overall strategic development and direction for the property business and drive positive growth.

Naza TTDI’s deputy executive chairman and group managing director SM Faliq SM Nasimuddin said the appointment comes at a very fortunate time.

“We have bold ambitions to accelerate our growth strategy and Daniel’s prior experience in the industry will be a great asset to have in capitalising on the ever-changing market conditions and establish our long-term vision for the business,” he said in a statement.

With nearly three decades of hands-on experience in the property development industry under his belt, Lim counts senior executive positions with leading property developers as part of his curricular.

His previous posting prior to Naza TTDI was senior executive director for Sunway Group’s subsidiary Sunway Integrated Properties Sdn Bhd.

Lim is also a graduate of the University of Singapore, holding a BA in Civil Engineering with First Class Honours, as well as a MA in Business Administration from the same institution.

Naza TTDI is one of the key industry players with several residential and business developments in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Some of its iconic projects are Taman Tun Dr Ismail township in Kuala Lumpur, Platinum Park in the heart of the Golden Triangle and Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, the largest exhibition centre in Malaysia, to name a few.