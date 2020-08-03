Local leader in air cargo, ABDA Aviation, signs exclusive deal with IAG Cargo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — One of Malaysia’s leading air cargo general sales and service firms, ABDA Aviation Sdn Bhd, has inked a partnership with one of Europe’s top air cargo services companies, IAG Cargo, a subsidiary of International Airlines Group.

In a press statement today, Abda Aviation CEO Datuk JJ Ong said that the agreement will see his business becoming the exclusive sales and marketing agent for all of IAG Cargo brands in the country while providing customer service and operational support.

He noted that the partnership has signalled a return in confidence for the wider economy in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic as demand for air cargo services increases.

“This exclusive business partnership will see ABDA Aviation support IAG Cargo in its important work in Malaysia, which focuses on importing and exporting goods into, out of and through the country — a vital activity for international trade.

“The deal also comes as IAG Cargo re-starts its operations out of Kuala Lumpur, enhancing the country’s position as an increasingly important regional air cargo hub.

“The return of IAG Cargo operations in Kuala Lumpur will also help support FDI in the country’s high-tech industry — Malaysia is one of the major exporters of computer chips and high-end electronic products in the region — and the efforts to make Malaysia an attractive, international business hub,” said Ong.

IAG Cargo is a single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. Following the integration of additional airlines into the business, including Aer Lingus, Vueling and bmi, IAG Cargo now covers a global network of over 350 destinations.

In 2019, IAG Cargo had a commercial revenue of €1,117 million (RM5,556 million). Its parent company, International Airlines Group, is one of the world's largest airline groups. It is the third largest group in Europe and the sixth largest in the world, based on revenue.

ABDA Aviation on the other hand was established more than 30 years ago and has strong presence in 45 locations worldwide.







