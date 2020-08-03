Bursa Malaysia sets fresh record volume, CI down 1.94pc

The Bursa's performance was driven by heavy selling in lower liners in consumer and industrial sectors. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Bursa Malaysia breached another record high of 13.12 billion shares in volume transacted today worth RM8.24 billion, compared with 12.49 billion shares recorded on July 20 worth RM6.64 billion.

This was driven by heavy selling in lower liners in the consumer and industrial sectors as well as strong demand for glove maker stocks.

At the close today, the overall Bursa Malaysia ended in the red with 707 losing counters led by energy and finance sectors, which shed 2.75 per cent and 2.45 per cent respectively.

Gainers, which stood at 505 counters, were mostly in the ACE market and healthcare sector as their indices outperformed the broader market, rising 7.52 per cent and 4.37 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, 294 counters remained unchanged, 449 counters were untraded and 23 others suspended.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.94 per cent to 1,572.61 from Thursday’s close of 1,603.75 as 27 index constituents were in the red.

An analyst said that the market witnessed an overall pullback as energy counters took a downtrend as reports indicated the OPEC and allied producers have started supplying more crude to the global markets.

“This goes in the opposite direction of the current market demand, hence, casting dark clouds on the market outlook leading to outflow,” she told Bernama.

As at 5 pm, the benchmark Brent crude traded at US$43.02 per barrel, down 1.10 per cent from previous closing price.

For finance counters, she said that the global banks have seen a rise in non-performing loans (NPL) as well as profit cuts, a trend that would be replicated in the local market come September 30 as the six-month moratorium given by the government will end.

“Despite concerns of rising NPL, the government has announced a targeted moratorium that is expected to benefit three million Malaysians that had lost their jobs as well as taking a pay cut due to Covid-19,” she added.

On heavyweight performance, Petronas Chemicals declined 28 sen to RM5.90, Tenaga Nasional shed 34 sen to RM11.10, Maybank eased 17 sen to RM7.50, Public Bank dropped 44 sen to RM16.56 and PPB slipped RM1.14 to RM18.56.

As for top losers, Nestle dipped RM1.30 to RM140.70, Petronas Dagangan fell 84 sen to RM20.66, while Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Financial declined 70 sen and 58 sen to RM14.30 and RM12.86, respectively.

Of the most actives, MQ Technology was up 10 sen to 22 sen, XOX added half-a-sen to 26.5 sen and AT Systematization edged up 1.5 sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 151.35 points to 11,262.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 95.34 points lower at 13,344.19 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 165.71 points to 11,088.36.

The FBM 70 declined 5.32 points to 14,490.26 and the FBM ACE was 641.94 points better at 9,176.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 2.07 points to 139.06, the Financial Services Index dropped 323.39 points to 12,842.11 and the Plantation Index erased 109.03 points to 7,038.48.

Main Market volume decreased to 5.74 billion shares worth RM5.35 billion compared with 6.01 billion shares valued at RM4.03 billion on Thursday last week.

Warrants turnover slipped to 720.54 million units worth RM283.44 million from 849.17 million units valued at RM278.74 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 6.65 billion shares valued at RM2.60 billion versus 5.05 billion shares worth RM1.84 billion last Thursday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.43 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.45 billion), construction (925.18 million), technology (945.61 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (78.19 million), property (278.37 million), plantations (88.30 million), REITs (25.06 million), closed/fund (75,100), energy (601.69 million), healthcare (125.29 million), telecommunications and media (78.35 million), transportation and logistics (312.92 million), and utilities (37.75 million).

Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries was closed last Friday for the Aidiladha holiday. — Bernama