Pompeo: Trump to act on Chinese software companies in coming days

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington May 20, 2020. — Nicholas Kamm/Pool pic via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 — President Donald Trump will take action shortly on Chinese software companies that are feeding data directly to the Beijing government, posing a risk to US national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said today.

“President Trump has said ‘enough’ and we’re going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures. — Reuters