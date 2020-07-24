Nexgram Covid-19 test tie-up with MTC pushes share price up

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Nexgram Holdings Bhd saw brisk trading in its shares today as the company announced its collaboration with the Malaysian Tourism Council (MTC) to roll out Tracvirus e-certificate Covid-19 Test for 3.5 million tourism workers.

In a statement today, Nexgram said the Tracvirus e-certificate was developed by its subsidiary, Tri-G Technologies Sdn Bhd.

“Tri-G is a company registered with the medical device authority, supplying medical equipment to government and private hospitals, and is the authorised distributor of Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and rapid test kits (RTK) antibody test kits approved by Ministry of Health,” it said.

It added that with the system in place, the online Covid-19 test monitoring and control system can be accessed online through TRACVIRUS.COM, which is the first to be conducted in Malaysia.

“Every individual who has been screened, whether using the PCR or RTK, can be systematically recorded online, and an e-certificate is issued as proof of test,” it said.

As at lunch break, Nexgram shares and its warrants (WA) were both actively traded on the local bourse with the ordinary shares rising two sen to six sen with 425.33 million shares transacted while its WA was up three sen to four sen. — Bernama