Buy Malaysian products campaign best platform to develop local businesses, say local entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the launch of the national-level Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Suria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, July 18, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Buy Malaysian Products Campaign is the best platform for local companies to develop and help promote Malaysian-made products, according to some local entrepreneurs.

Les’ Copaque Production International Marketing manager Karyabudi Mohd Aris described the campaign as timely as the country is currently in the process of reviving the economy which was stalled due to Covid-19.

“This is a good campaign in a situation where people have started spending and we are encouraging them to buy Malaysian-made products thus developing local companies,” he told Bernama here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched the national-level Mega Sales Programme and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Suria KLCC here.

For Jeiwa Global Resources Social Enterprise founder and president Nur Fadilah Mohd Nizar, the campaign is helping local companies to market their products at leading shopping malls such as Suria KLCC.

She said the opportunity would not only promote her tiffin boxes to the local people but also to foreign tourists in the future. — Bernama