Bank Islam ready to assist customers post-moratorium

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has urged customers who are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to approach the bank to work out an arrangement as the six-month moratorium period will end on September 30.

“We empathise with our customers and have been proactively adopting viable options to assist them in coping with the economic fallout from the pandemic which has impacted small businesses and retail customers.

“These customers make up a sizeable portion of our financing portfolio,” said chief executive officer, Mohd Muazzam Mohamed in a statement today.

He added that Bank Islam has assisted more than 394,000 customers since the six-month moratorium was implemented in April.

The moratorium is part of its efforts to help customers cushion the adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The customers will continue paying the same instalment amount after the moratorium period ends.

“Strategic plans have been outlined, and the bank stands ready to ensure customers’ financial needs are taken care of and that they are ready to navigate through this challenging environment. All they need to do is to come and talk to us,” he added.

For any enquiries and further information regarding Bank Islam's alternative payment solutions, customers are advised to visit the nearest Bank Islam branch or call the bank's contact centre at 03-2690 0900.