Bursa Malaysia ends at nearly intraday high

he benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.46 points or 0.89 per cent. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Bursa Malaysia rallied today to close almost at its intraday high, with gains particularly in small to mid-sized cap Shariah and conventional stocks, in sync with the mostly higher regional indices.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 13.46 points or 0.89 per cent to end the day at 1,514.43 from Tuesday’s close of 1,500.97.

The index opened 2.96 points stronger at 1,503.93 and moved between 1,497.54 and 1,517.01 during the day.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 660 to 313, while 381 counters were unchanged, 560 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 7.33 billion shares worth RM3.6 billion from Tuesday’s 5.34 billion shares worth RM3.74 billion.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei decreased 0.2 per cent to 22,244.62, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index increased 0.52 per cent to 24,427.19 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index improved 0.96 per cent to 2,614.65.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank increased one sen to RM7.52, Public Bank added two sen to RM16.52, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen at RM6.25, while Tenaga eased 12 sen to RM11.50 and IHH Healthcare was 10 sen lower at RM5.40.

Of the most actives, VSolar was two sen higher at 8.5 sen, Iris Corp added half-a-sen to 19 sen, Fintec Global gained one sen to seven sen, while Pegasus Heights was flat at one sen and AT Systematization eased half-a-sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 101.06 points to 10,653.05, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 96.31 points to 10,509.31 and the FBM 70 rose 131.42 points to 13,071.05.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 155.26 points higher at 12,194.55 and the FBM ACE increased 234.84 points to 6,399.15.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.92 points to 134.58, the Financial Services Index improved 42.00 points to 12,754.51 and the Plantation Index rose 42.16 points to 6,752.4.

Main Market volume widened to 7.33 billion shares worth RM3.6 billion from 2.57 billion shares worth RM2.91 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover rose to 456.47 million units valued at RM130.21 million versus 486.17 million units valued at RM131.97 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 3.51 billion shares worth RM708.7 million from 2.28 billion shares worth RM691.41 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 423.33 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (714.87 million), construction (224.42 million), technology (252.76 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (40.15 million), property (495.71 million), plantations (41.11 million), REITs (5.53 million), closed/fund (90,000), energy (658.03 million), healthcare (88.67 million), telecommunications and media (210.98 million), transportation and logistics (180.64 million), and utilities (18.94 million). — Bernama