Mercedes-Benz Malaysia cautiously optimistic of 2H 2020 outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) is cautiously optimistic of its outlook for the second half of the year due to the rise in demand after the government had lifted the Movement Control Order (MCO).

MBM president and chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Claus Weidner said the company saw an encouraging trend in demand over the last few weeks following the resumption of business activities, coupled with government initiatives such as the tax exemption on vehicle sales and loan moratorium.

“We are happy to see customers’ demand growing steadily, and we hope this demand is sustainable and will give the industry a good upturn in the second half of the year,” Weidner told a virtual press conference today, in conjunction with the launch of Cycle & Carriage Alor Setar Autohaus.

Meanwhile, Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd (C&C) CEO, Wilfrid Foo said the company had spent RM8.3 million to refurbish its outlet in Alor Setar to embody the new Mercedes-Benz Retail Brand Presence, supported by a team of dedicated Star Assistants, sales executives, product experts and after-sales technicians with an in depth understanding of its northern region customers’ needs.

C&C is the largest dealer network of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles in Malaysia.

MBM and C&C had introduced the new Mercedes-Benz Retail Brand Presence in Malaysia with the Cycle & Carriage Mutiara Damansara Autohaus in August 2019.

Foo said two more Cycle & Carriage Autohauses are scheduled to be transformed, namely Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru and Ipoh, which are expected to be completed by year-end. — Bernama