Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained positive backed by encouraging buys in consumer product and healthcare stocks.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) extended 11.29 points to 1,505.72 from Monday’s close of 1,494.43.

The index opened 1.02 points lower at 1,493.41 and moved between 1,492.07 and 1,509.12 throughout the session.

Gainers overwhelmed losers by 605 to 280, with 383 counters unchanged, 682 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.05 billion shares worth RM1.84 billion.

Japan’s Nikkei increased 1.63 per cent to 22,354.38, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index improved 0.94 per cent to 2,598.36.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.54, Tenaga gained 16 sen to RM11.72, Public Bank boosted 14 sen to RM16.58, Petronas Chemicals enhanced five sen to RM6.25, while IHH Healthcare was 19 sen lower at RM5.41.

Of the most active, VSolar and Sapura Energy expanded half-a-sen each to 7.5 sen and 9.5 sen respectively, Hubline grew one sen to 6.5 sen, LKL Intl enlarged 9.5 sen while AT Systematization eased half-a-sen to 13.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 98.00 points to 10,590.38, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 96.78 points to 10,449.98 and the FBM 70 elevated 193.85 points to 13,001.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 138.45 points higher at 12,091.94, and the FBM ACE climbed 109.06 points to 6,313.99.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inflated 1.51 points to 134.07, the Financial Services Index accrued 35.97 points to 12,737.73, while the Plantation Index trimmed 11.91 points to 6,714.43. — Bernama