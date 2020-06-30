Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Gainers outpaced losers 582 to 340, while 392 counters were unchanged, 636 untraded and 56 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon today, supported by buying in selected heavywieghts, particularly in the healthcare sector.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 7.12 points to 1,501.55 from Monday’s close of 1,494.43.

The index opened 1.02 points easier at 1,493.41.

Gainers outpaced losers 582 to 340, while 392 counters were unchanged, 636 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.68 billion shares worth RM2.26 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM7.53, Tenaga gained 12 sen to RM11.68, Public Bank added four sen to RM16.48, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM6.23, while IHH Healthcare was 21 sen lower at RM5.39.

Of the most active, Sapura Energy and Hubline expanded half-a-sen each to 9.5 sen and six sen respectively, Careplus grew one sen to RM1.47, VSolar was flat at seven sen, while AT Systematization eased one sen to 13 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 73.10 points to 10,565.48, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 72.64 points to 10,425.84 and the FBM 70 put on 183.06 points to 12,990.68.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 110.62 points higher at 12,064.11, and the FBM ACE eased 5.68 points to 6,199.25.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.66 points to 134.22, the Financial Services Index rose 10.38 points to 12,712.14, while the Plantation Index trimmed 18.73 points to 6,707.61. — Bernama