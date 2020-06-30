Bursa Malaysia positive across-the-board at mid-morning

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 569 to 242, while 367 counters were unchanged, 772 untraded and 56 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia were positive across the board and remained in the positive realm at mid-morning, supported by selected index-linked equities particularly in the consumer products, healthcare and plantation sectors, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.02 points to 1,503.45 from yesterday’s close of 1,494.43.

The index opened 1.02 points lower at 1,493.41.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 569 to 242, while 367 counters were unchanged, 772 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.24 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM7.56, Tenaga increased 16 sen to RM11.72, Public Bank added 16 sen to RM16.60, Petronas Chemicals improved four sen to RM6.24, while IHH Healthcare was 15 sen lower at RM5.45.

Of the most active, Hubline and Sapura Energy improved half-a-sen each to six sen and 9.5 sen respectively, LKL Intl added 8.5 sen to 63 sen, while AT Systematization eased one sen to 13 sen and VSolar was flat at seven sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 78.64 points to 10,571.02, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 77.64 points to 10,430.85 and the FBM 70 improved 156.67 points to 12,964.29.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 101.14 points higher at 12,054.64, and the FBM ACE added 35.89 points to 6,240.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 1.45 point to 134.01, the Financial Services Index rose 48.96 points to 12,750.72, and the Plantation Index added 14.92 points to 6,741.26. — Bernama