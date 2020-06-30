Bursa Malaysia opens higher

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 350 to 102, while 220 counters were unchanged, 1,278 untraded and 56 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, echoing Wall Street’s momentum, building up from yesterday’s gains, dealers said.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 3.43 points to 1,497.86 from Monday’s close of 1,494.43.

The index opened 1.02 points lower at 1,493.41.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 350 to 102, while 220 counters were unchanged, 1,278 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 393.89 million shares worth RM215.91 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial rose 580.25 points to 25,595.8, while the S&P 500 improved 44.19 points to 3,053.24.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM7.56, TNB increased 10 sen to RM11.66, Petronas Chemicals improved three sen to RM6.23, while Public Bank eased two sen to RM16.42 and IHH Healthcare was 12 sen lower at RM5.48.

Of the most active, Sapura Energy and VSolar added one sen each to 10 sen and eight sen respectively, AT Systematization went up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen, Careplus improved two sen to RM1.48 while MQ Technology eased one sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 39.74 points to 10,532.12, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 37.35 points to 10,390.56 and the FBM 70 improved 100.74 points to 12,908.36.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 48.18 points higher at 12,001.67, while the FBM ACE added 37.92 points to 6,242.85.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 0.84 point to 133.4, the Financial Services Index rose 26.7 points to 12,728.46, while the Plantation Index reduced 37.39 points to 6,688.95. — Bernama