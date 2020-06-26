SC, Bursa Malaysia extend short selling suspension until Dec 31

The Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia said the temporary suspension, which began on March 24, 2020 was extended on April 28, 2020, and is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2020. — Picture from Twitter/SCMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd have extended the temporary suspension of short-selling to December 31, 2020.

In a statement today, they said there will not be any change to the scope of the suspension, in that, it applies to Intraday Short Selling (IDSS) and Regulated Short Selling (RSS), as well as intraday short selling by Proprietary Day Traders.

“Permitted Short Selling (PSS) is not affected by the temporary suspension of short selling, as PSS is necessary for market makers to market make the relevant securities such as exchange traded funds efficiently,” it said.

It said, the temporary suspension, which began on March 24, 2020 was extended on April 28, 2020, and is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2020. — Bernama