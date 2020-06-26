Bursa Malaysia turns slightly lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.64 of-a-point to 1,488.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,489.20. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Bursa Malaysia turned slightly lower at mid-afternoon amid mixed sentiment in the Asian stock markets due to renewed concerns over rising cases of Covid-19 in the US, a dealer said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.64 of-a-point to 1,488.56 from yesterday’s close of 1,489.20.

The index opened 2.77 points higher at 1,491.97.

Losers outpaced gainers 455 to 365, while 431 counters were unchanged, 711 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.04 billion shares worth RM1.32 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank increased one sen to RM7.62, Petronas Chemicals added seven sen to RM6.40, while TNB declined 10 sen to RM11.48, Public Bank fell six sen to RM16.32 and IHH Healthcare slipped four sen to RM5.34.

Of the most actives, Anzo went up 2.5 sen to 17.5 sen, AT Systematization earned half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, while Vsolar eased half-a-sen to five sen and Appasia decreased 7.5 sen to 33 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 4.56 points to 10,470.20, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 4.50 points to 10,324.59 and the FBM 70 dropped 5.70 points to 12,820.55.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.90 points easier at 11,875.92 and the FBM ACE erased 32.60 points to 6,110.69.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.42 point to 135.03, while the Financial Services Index reduced 3.75 points to 12,796.85 and the Plantation Index perked 14.52 points to 6,698.97. ― Bernama