Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-morning, in line with most Asian markets, tracking gains on the overnight Wall Street market, dealers said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) went up 1.06 point to 1,490.26 from yesterday’s close of 1,489.20.

The index opened 2.77 points higher at 1,491.97.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 345 to 333, while 405 counters were unchanged, 879 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.85 billion shares worth RM671.24 million.

A dealer said that the US stocks climbed as investors were expecting the prospect for additional stimulus packages against the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the US.

Among Bursa Malaysia's heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank rose four sen each to RM7.65 and RM16.42, respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained six sen to RM6.39, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.38 and TNB slipped 10 sen to RM11.48.

Of the most actives, Anzo increased two sen to 17 sen, Vivocom Intl earned half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, while Hubline was flat at 5.5 sen and Appasia declined seven sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 8.99 points to 10,483.75, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 8.01 points to 10,337.10 and the FBM 70 advanced 12.59 points to 12,838.384.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 5.17 points lower at 11,881.65 while the FBM ACE rose 32.17 points to 6,175.46.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index increased 1.28 point to 134.89, the Financial Services Index perked 28.59 points to 12,829.19 and the Plantation Index gained 8.25 points to 6,692.90. ― Bernama