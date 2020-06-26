Bursa Malaysia gives up early gains to end lower

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today as continued selling in selected healthcare and industrial product counters in the afternoon session reversed earlier gains, amidst cautious trading sentiment on Asian markets, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 1.06 points or 0.07 per cent to 1,488.14 from Thursday’s close of 1,489.20.

The index opened 2.77 points higher at 1,491.97 and moved between 1,483.05 and 1,495.57 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 728 to 253, while 388 counters were unchanged, 593 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 4.73 billion shares valued at RM2.38 billion compared with 4.49 billion shares worth RM2.49 billion on Thursday.

A dealer said Asian markets closed mixed today as investors were concerned over the rising Covid-19 cases in the US, despite positive sentiment on Wall Street overnight.

He said the US stocks climbed as the investors were expecting additional stimulus to combat the Covid-19 pandemic following a spike in cases in the US.

“Wall Street also reacted well as the US Federal Reserve and other regulators announced that they will ease rules that limit banks’ ability to invest in hedge funds and some other areas,” he said.

On the local bourse, heavyweights Maybank added one sen to RM7.62, Public Bank rose 18 sen to RM16.56, Petronas Chemicals increased two sen to RM6.35, while TNB fell 10 sen to RM11.48 and IHH Healthcare declined two sen to RM5.36.

Among actives, Anzo went up 2.5 sen to 17.5 sen, AT Systematization rose two sen to 11 sen, while Appasia shed 12 sen to 28.5 sen, and Permaju fell 3.5 sen to 25.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shed 16.60 points to 10,458.16, the FBMT 100 Index went down 13.28 points to 10,315.81, while the FBM 70 was 40.10 points lower at 12,786.15.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 49.51 points to 11,886.82 and the FBM ACE erased 70.89 points to 6,072.40.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.69 of-a-point to 134.30, the Plantation Index dipped 24.86 points to 6,659.59 but the Financial Services Index gained 22.15 points to 12,822.75.

Main Market volume widened to 2.64 billion shares worth RM1.92 billion from 2.44 billion shares worth RM2.08 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover rose to 335.13 million units valued at RM66.87 million versus 317.17 million units valued at RM64.42 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased slightly to 1.75 billion shares worth RM392.21 million from 1.74 billion shares worth RM345.43 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 423.33 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (894.13 million), construction (227.24 million), technology (217.77 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (35.92 million), property (162.19 million), plantations (38.76 million), REITs (14.21 million), closed/fund (15,100), energy (339.31 million), healthcare (49.42 million), telecommunications and media (84.95 million), transportation and logistics (124.44 million), and utilities (25.75 million). — Bernama