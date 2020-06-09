Sime Darby appoints Samsudin Osman as interim acting chairman

Tan Sri Samsudin Osman, 73, has been serving the group as a member of the board since December 19, 2008. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Sime Darby Bhd has appointed non-executive director Tan Sri Samsudin Osman as interim acting chairman effective tomorrow, June 10, following the resignation of its chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

Abdul Rahman’s resignation follows his appointment in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and CIMB Bank Bhd as group chief executive officer and executive director, respectively, Sime Darby said in a statement today.

Sime Darby Bhd group chief executive officer Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson said the board of directors and the management team would like to express their utmost thanks and gratitude to Abdul Rahman for his leadership and guidance during his tenure with the group.

“We wish him all the best in his future undertakings,” he said, adding that the group would also like to thank Samsudin for agreeing to take on the role of interim acting chairman until the appointment of a new chairman.

Samsudin, 73, has been serving the group as a member of the board since December 19, 2008.

He was the Employees Provident Fund Board chairman from February 2007 to March 2020, and prior to that, was chief secretary to the government. — Bernama