Indonesia’s Lion Air to resume domestic flights as economy gradually reopens

A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet on the tarmac of Soekarno Hatta International airport near Jakarta, Indonesia March 15, 2019. Lion Air and two of its units Batik Air and Wing Air serve flights across Indonesia and other countries in the South-east Asian region including Malaysia and Vietnam. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 9 — Indonesia’s Lion Air and its units of Batik Air and Wing Air have decided to restart flights for domestic routes tomorrow as the country’s economic activities have gradually been picked up, Xinhua news agency reported, according to the airline today.

The upcoming flights would comply with the health protocols to avert the transmission of Covid-19 during air travels, the airline said in a statement.

Under the health protocols, travellers flying with the airlines have to show documents on the result of rapid Covid-19 tests or health certificates. Should the certificates not be available in the country of origin, the travellers can use other health certificates issued by a doctor or a health clinic declaring they are free from Covid-19.

Lion Air and two of its units Batik Air and Wing Air serve flights across Indonesia and other countries in the South-east Asian region including Malaysia and Vietnam.

Indonesia has been gradually easing restrictions applied to curb the virus spread and is gearing up for reopening the economy under a new normal scenario.

The Covid-19 pandemic has dashed the aviation sector as the number of foreign holidaymakers visiting Indonesia plunged by 87.44 per cent in April, data from the National Agency of Statistics showed. — Bernama